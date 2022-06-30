Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $3,285.60 and $1.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00035275 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

