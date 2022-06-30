Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE IDE opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
