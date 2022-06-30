Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE IDE opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

