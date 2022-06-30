Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Lifted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.22. 158,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

