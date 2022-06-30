Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 385.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 80,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.