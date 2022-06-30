Waltonchain Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $13.68 million and $571,102.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,344,781 coins and its circulating supply is 80,369,569 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

