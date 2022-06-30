Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after purchasing an additional 269,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

