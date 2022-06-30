Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $744.50

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 744.50 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 749 ($9.19), with a volume of 270208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 801.50 ($9.83).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 910.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,129.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.