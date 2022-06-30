Well Done LLC Buys Shares of 5,631 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081,188. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,320,346 shares of company stock valued at $915,467,911. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

