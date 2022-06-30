Well Done LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 472,098 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55.

