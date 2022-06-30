Well Done LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.12. 80,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,142. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

