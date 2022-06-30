Well Done LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,806,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 257,870 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 400,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

