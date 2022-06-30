Well Done LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.49% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISMD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

ISMD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 27,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

