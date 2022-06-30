Well Done LLC Purchases 15,939 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 3,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

