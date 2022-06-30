Well Done LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,609,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.