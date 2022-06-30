Well Done LLC Sells 41 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 14,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.83 and its 200 day moving average is $276.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.