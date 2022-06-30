Well Done LLC Sells 5,239 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,062 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.