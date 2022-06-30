Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $66.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

