West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

