West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 122,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,430. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

