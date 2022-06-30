West Oak Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.42. 63,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,458. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

