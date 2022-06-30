West Oak Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

