West Oak Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

