West Oak Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
TTD stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
