WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in WestRock by 19.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 65,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

