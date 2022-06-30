Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 121,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.