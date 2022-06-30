White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,411,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76.

