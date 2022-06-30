White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

