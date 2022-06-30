White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

