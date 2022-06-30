Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.43.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$8.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,376. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,030,878.26. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$533,708.05. Insiders purchased 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,358 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

