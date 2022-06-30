Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Winmark comprises approximately 2.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 3.96% of Winmark worth $31,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Winmark by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Winmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $194.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average is $218.22. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $676.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Winmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

