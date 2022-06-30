Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $343.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $131,430.40 and $343.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.42 or 0.00361361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.01806622 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00189758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016122 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

