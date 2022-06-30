X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in June

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE XYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $16.96.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 21.82%.
X Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
