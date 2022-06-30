XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,945.76

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,945.76 ($48.41) and traded as low as GBX 2,860 ($35.09). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,930 ($35.95), with a volume of 18,258 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($68.70) to GBX 4,020 ($49.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,938.78. The stock has a market cap of £562.45 million and a PE ratio of 2,508.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

