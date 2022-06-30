Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.31

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 1003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.27). Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

