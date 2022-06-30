Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 7.7%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 31,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,312,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $582.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

