Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 68,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,947 shares of company stock worth $278,436 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

