Yield Guild Games (YGG) Achieves Market Cap of $75.86 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $75.86 million and $35.73 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.01424332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

