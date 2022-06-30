Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $121,519.49 and $817.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00652229 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00079163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015969 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

