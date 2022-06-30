Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Zscaler by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,642. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,372. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

