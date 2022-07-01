120,094 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,496.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPT opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,514 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

