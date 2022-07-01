12,806 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,561 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.