1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

1847 stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. 1847 has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

About 1847 (Get Rating)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

Featured Stories

