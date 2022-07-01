1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
1847 stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. 1847 has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.
About 1847 (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1847 (EFSH)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.