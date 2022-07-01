20,585 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Webster Financial by 254.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after buying an additional 302,275 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 254,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 243,617 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

