225,000 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,963. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.73. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $154.13 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

