272 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

