2,841 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $6,282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 12.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

