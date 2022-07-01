3,000 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.97 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

