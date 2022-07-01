33,452 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,721,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,033,000 after buying an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $50.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.