34,475 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000.

IUSG stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

