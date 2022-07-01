430 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Target comprises about 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

