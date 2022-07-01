51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
